Oxidizing Agent
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Many oxidizing agents have multi-valent atoms. This atom goes from a higher oxidation state to a lower oxidation state during oxidizing an alcohol.
Show the oxidation states of the given atoms in their oxidized and reduced states using their Lewis structures.
a. the Os atom in OsO4
b. the Cr atom in PCC
c. the ring nitrogen in Bobbitt's reagent
