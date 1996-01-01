13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tertiary alcohols are resistant to oxidation. Nonetheless, allylic tertiary alcohols can undergo oxidation through an allylic shift, as shown below. The reagent used for this reaction is called a Bobbitt's reagent.
Show the products of the following reactions using Bobbit's reagent.
Tertiary alcohols are resistant to oxidation. Nonetheless, allylic tertiary alcohols can undergo oxidation through an allylic shift, as shown below. The reagent used for this reaction is called a Bobbitt's reagent.
Show the products of the following reactions using Bobbit's reagent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D