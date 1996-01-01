6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
The intramolecular reaction of the cis alkene (Reaction A) is relatively faster than the intermolecular reaction (Reaction B). Suppose a trans alkene undergoes a similar reaction. Which of the two reactions will its rate be similar?
Reaction A
Reaction B
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A trans alkene will have a similar rate as Reaction A.
B
A trans alkene will have a similar rate as Reaction B.
C
A trans alkene will have a similar rate to either Reactions A and B.
D
A trans alkene will not have a similar rate to either reactions A and B.