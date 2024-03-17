Organic Chemistry
How is 1-propanol converted into the compound shown below?
1-propanol undergoes an SN1 reaction with a weak nucleophile, followed by rearrangement, ultimately reacting with acetic acid to form the given compound.
1-propanol is first protonated to form a more stable carbocation, which then undergoes an E1 reaction to form propene, which reacts with acetic acid in the presence of a catalyst to form the given compound.
1-propanol undergoes an SN2 reaction with a strong acid to become an alkyl halide, which then reacts with an acetate ion in a nucleophilic substitution to form the given compound.
1-propanol reacts with sodium hydroxide in a nucleophilic substitution, forming a propoxide ion, which then undergoes a series of organic reactions with acetyl chloride to form the given compound.