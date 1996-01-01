1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine, between the atoms of chlorine (Cl) and iodine (I), which has a larger atomic radius and which is more electronegative.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Iodine has a larger atomic radius, while chlorine is more electronegative.
B
Chlorine has a larger atomic radius, while iodine is more electronegative.
C
Iodine has a larger atomic radius and is more electronegative.
D
Chlorine has a larger atomic radius and is more electronegative.