1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the electrostatic potential maps given below, explain why the potential map of pyrrole is more red in the center while the potential map of pyrrolidine is more red at the bottom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Delocalization of lone pairs of electrons on nitrogen in pyrrole reduces electron density on the ring.
B
Delocalization of lone pairs of electrons on nitrogen in pyrrole increases electron density on the ring.
C
Delocalization of lone pairs of electrons on nitrogen in pyrrolidine increases electron density on the ring.
D
Delocalization of lone pairs of electrons on nitrogen in pyrrolidine reduces electron density on the ring.