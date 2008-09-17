10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the identity of products obtained in the reaction of but-1-yne with each of the reagents shown below.
(i) HBr (1 equivalent)
(ii) HBr (2 equivalents)
(iii) H2 (excess), Pt catalyst
