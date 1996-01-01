10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Despite the fact that the reaction is stereospecific, the formation of an epoxide will lead to a mixture of enantiomers while producing the chiral molecule.
How can a reaction be stereospecific and still yield two enantiomers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The epoxide can be formed at equal rates on either side of the alkene.
B
The epoxide can be formed at faster rate on the side of the least hindered alkene.
C
The epoxide can be formed at faster rate on the side of the more hindered alkene.
D
The epoxidation reaction is not stereospecific.