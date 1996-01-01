10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
10. Addition Reactions Epoxidation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Even though the epoxidation reaction is stereospecific, the formation of an epoxide will lead to a mixture of enantiomers while producing a chiral compound.
Why does the reaction form a racemic mixture of products?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The epoxide can be formed at unequal rates on either side of the alkene.
B
The epoxide can be formed at equal rates on either side of the alkene.
C
The epoxide can be formed at equal rates on backside of the alkene.
D
The epoxide can be formed at equal rates on fronside of the alkene.