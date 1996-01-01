13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following compounds can give a positive Tollens test.
a. CH3COCH3
b. CH3CH2CHO
c. CH3CH2CH=CHCH=CHOH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would react with the Tollens reagent.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would give a positive Tollens test.
(c) The compound is an enol of an aldehyde, it would tautomerize to the aldehyde in the basic conditions of the Tollens test and would give a positive result.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would give a positive Tollens test.
(c) The compound is an enol of an aldehyde, it would tautomerize to the aldehyde in the basic conditions of the Tollens test and would give a positive result.
B
(a) The compound is a ketone, thus it would not react with the Tollens reagent.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would give a positive Tollens test.
(c) The compound is an alcohol, thus it would not react with the Tollens reagent.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would give a positive Tollens test.
(c) The compound is an alcohol, thus it would not react with the Tollens reagent.
C
(a) The compound is a ketone, thus it would not react with the Tollens reagent.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would give a positive Tollens test.
(c) The compound is enol of an aldehyde, would tautomerize to the aldehyde in basic conditions of Tollens test and give a positive result.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would give a positive Tollens test.
(c) The compound is enol of an aldehyde, would tautomerize to the aldehyde in basic conditions of Tollens test and give a positive result.
D
(a) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would react with the Tollens reagent.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would react with the Tollens reagent.
(c) The compound is an alcohol, thus it would not react with the Tollens reagent.
(b) The compound is an aldehyde, thus it would react with the Tollens reagent.
(c) The compound is an alcohol, thus it would not react with the Tollens reagent.