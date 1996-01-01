6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Energy Diagram
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation is used to calculate the bond angles in a regular polygon with n sides:
180° - 360°/n
Using the above equation, calculate the bond angles in a regular:
(i) pentagon
(ii) hexagon
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 72º
(ii): 60º
(ii): 60º
B
(i): 72º
(ii): 90º
(ii): 90º
C
(i): 108º
(ii): 90º
(ii): 90º
D
(i): 108º
(ii): 120º
(ii): 120º