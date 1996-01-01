6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Energy Diagram
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following energy profile diagram:
Which will occur at a faster rate: the forward reaction or the reverse reaction?
Consider the following energy profile diagram:
Which will occur at a faster rate: the forward reaction or the reverse reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Forward reaction occurs at a faster rate than the reverse reaction.
B
Reverse reaction occurs at a faster rate than the forward reaction.
C
Forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates.