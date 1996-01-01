3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the more acidic molecule in each of the given pairs of isomers. Provide a suitable reason for your answer.
(a)
(b)
Determine the more acidic molecule in each of the given pairs of isomers. Provide a suitable reason for your answer.
(a)
(b)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In pair a.: Second member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized
In pair b.: Second member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.
In pair b.: Second member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.
B
In pair a.: Second member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized
In pair b.: First member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.
In pair b.: First member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.
C
In pair a.: First member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized
In pair b.: Second member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.
In pair b.: Second member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.
D
In pair a.: First member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized
In pair b.: First member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.
In pair b.: First member is more acidic because the conjugate base is resonance stabilized.