3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Protonation can take place on any of the three nitrogen atoms of the following compound. However, one of the three nitrogen atoms is much more basic. Identify the most basic nitrogen atom in the compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nitrogen number 1
B
Nitrogen number 2
C
Nitrogen number 3
D
Nitrogen number 1 and 2