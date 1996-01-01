15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect NMR Practice
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the chemically nonequivalent proton ratios in the compound if the integration curve steps from left to right across the spectrum are 61, 122, 61, and 366 mm? Which of the following compounds would exhibit this sequence of integrals in a 1H NMR spectrum?
i. ii.
iii. iv.
What are the chemically nonequivalent proton ratios in the compound if the integration curve steps from left to right across the spectrum are 61, 122, 61, and 366 mm? Which of the following compounds would exhibit this sequence of integrals in a 1H NMR spectrum?
i. ii.
iii. iv.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
proton ratio: 1:2:1:6
compound: i
compound: i
B
proton ratio: 1:1:4:6
compound: ii
compound: ii
C
proton ratio: 1:2:2:3
compound: iii
compound: iii
D
proton ratio: 1:2:6:3
compound: iv
compound: iv