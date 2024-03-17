13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Grignard Reaction
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below are two reactions for the synthesis of the given alcohol.
(a) Suggest a mechanism for each of the reactions.
(b) Assuming that the starting organic molecules are equally green, which route is more sustainable?
