A chemistry graduate student attempted to make the following reaction with the expectation that it would happen between the nucleophile and the ketone in water to form the desired alkoxide product.
Explain why the reaction failed and give the necessary adjustments to the reaction to make the reaction work as intended.
The water reacts more readily with the ketone reagent.
To fix this, we need to use a solvent nonreactive with the ketone reagent.
The carbonyl reacts more readily with the Gilman reagent.
To fix this, we need to use a solvent nonreactive with the Gilman reagent.
The water reacts more readily with the Grignard reagent.
To fix this, we need to use a solvent nonreactive with the Grignard reagent.
The reaction will form the desired product.
No adjustments are needed.