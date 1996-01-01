15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Purpose of Analytical Techniques
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The given spectrum shows the estimated 13C NMR peaks of phenyl butyrate. Show which of these carbons will appear in DEPT-90 and DEPT-135 spectra.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The DEPT-90 spectra will show only methine (CH) peaks for carbons f, g, and h.
The DEPT-135 spectra will show methyl (CH3) peak for carbon 'a', methine (CH) peaks for carbons f, g, and h, and the methylene (CH2) peaks for carbons 'b' and 'c' all pointed up.
B
The DEPT-90 spectra will show only methine (CH) peaks for carbons f, g, and h.
The DEPT-135 spectra will show methyl (CH3) peak for carbon 'a' and methine (CH) peaks for carbons f, g, and h pointed up, and the methylene (CH2) peaks for carbons 'b' and 'c' pointed down.
C
The DEPT-90 spectra will show peaks for all the carbons.
The DEPT-135 spectra will show methyl (CH3) peak for carbon 'a' and methine (CH) peaks for carbons f, g, and h pointed up, and the methylene (CH2) peaks for carbons 'b' and 'c' pointed down.
D
The DEPT-90 spectra will show only methylene (CH2) peaks for carbons f, g, and h.
The DEPT-135 spectra will show methyl (CH3) peak for carbon 'a' and methine (CH) peaks for carbons f, g, and h.
