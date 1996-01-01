(i) Which has a more acidic proton in the pair of molecules shown below?
(ii) What structural feature did you analyze to answer the question?
[Hint: Start by drawing the conjugate bases.]
(i) Molecule A has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The atom in which the acidic proton is bonded to and will carry the negative charge is less electronegative.
(i) Molecule A has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The conjugate base of molecule A can exhibit resonance, while the conjugate base of molecule B cannot.
(i) Molecule B has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The atom in which the acidic proton is bonded to and will carry the negative charge is more electronegative.
(i) Molecule B has a more acidic proton.
(ii) The conjugate base of molecule A can exhibit resonance, while the conjugate base of molecule B cannot.