7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which member of the given pairs will undergo a faster SN1 reaction.
a. 1-chlorobutane or 2-chlorobutane
b. 2-chloro-2-methylpropane or 2-chlorobutane
Identify which member of the given pairs will undergo a faster SN1 reaction.
a. 1-chlorobutane or 2-chlorobutane
b. 2-chloro-2-methylpropane or 2-chlorobutane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 2-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster
b. 2-chloro-2-methylpropane will undergo SN1 faster.
b. 2-chloro-2-methylpropane will undergo SN1 faster.
B
a. 1-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster
b. 2-chloro-2-methylpropane will undergo SN1 faster.
b. 2-chloro-2-methylpropane will undergo SN1 faster.
C
a. 2-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster
b. 2-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster.
b. 2-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster.
D
a. 1-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster
b. 2-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster.
b. 2-chlorobutane will undergo SN1 faster.