7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the bromoalkane (b) shown below participates in an S N1 reaction at a much lower rate compared to the bromoalkane (a).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the competing SN2 reaction.
B
Due to the competing elimination reaction.
C
Due to the presence of a bad leaving group.
D
Because of the instability of a bridgehead carbocation.