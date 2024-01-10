3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
What prevents the protonation of the encircled nitrogen at physiological pH?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cyclopentane that produces a partial positive charge near the encircled nitrogen
B
The double bond that produces a partial negative charge near the encircled nitrogen
C
The other nitrogen that produces a partial positive charge near the encircled nitrogen
D
The two F groups that produce a partial positive charge near the encircled nitrogen