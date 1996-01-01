3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Guanidine (HNC(NH2)2) is an organic base that is used to produce hair relaxers. Draw a conjugate acid for guanidine. Do you anticipate guanidine to be a weak base or a strong base?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Guanidine is a strong base.
C
Guanidine is a weak base.
