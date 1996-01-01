The α- and β-anomer of D-galactose can interconvert via mutarotation.
The α- and β-anomer of D-galactose can interconvert via mutarotation.
When the anomers are separately dissolved in water, their individual specific rotation, [α], gradually changes until it reaches +80.2°. Why does this happen?
Because the α- and β-anomers of D-galactose interconvert via mutarotation, they gradually form an equilibrium mixture with an α:β ratio of 28.0:72.0 that results in a specific rotation of +80.2°.
Because the α- and β-anomers of D-galactose interconvert via mutarotation, they gradually form an equilibrium mixture with an α:β ratio of 72.0:28.0 that results in a specific rotation of +80.2°.
Because the α- and β-anomers of D-galactose interconvert via mutarotation, their individual specific rotation gradually changes sign, which results in a specific rotation of +80.2°.
Because the α- and β-anomers of D-galactose are enantiomers, their individual specific rotation gradually changes sign, which results in a specific rotation of +80.2°.