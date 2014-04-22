Which of the following is a possible method for separating the enantiomers of 2-benzyl-3-methylbutanoic acid?
The enantiomers can be separated using a chiral non-racemic carboxylic acid as a resolving agent to form a diastereomeric complex which can then be separated through crystallization and regenerated by treating with an acid.
The enantiomers can be separated using a chiral non-racemic carboxylic acid as a resolving agent to form a diastereomeric complex which can then be separated through crystallization and regenerated by treating with a base.
The enantiomers can be separated using a chiral non-racemic amine base as a resolving agent to form a diastereomeric complex which can then be separated through crystallization and regenerated by treating with an acid.
The enantiomers can be separated using a chiral non-racemic amine base as a resolving agent to form a diastereomeric complex which can then be separated through crystallization and regenerated by treating with a base.