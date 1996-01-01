6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction has an enthalpy change of +12.8 kcal/mol and an entropy change of +75 cal/mol⋅K. (a) At which temperature will the process be in a state of neither being favored nor disfavored? (b) Will the process be favored or disfavored if the temperature exceeds the calculated value? (c) And what about if the temperature is lower than the calculated value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 180.67 K; (b) The process will be favorable; (c) The process will be unfavorable.
B
(a) 178.67 K; (b) The process will be favorable; (c) The process will be unfavorable.
C
(a) 170.67 K; (b) The process will be favorable; (c) The process will be unfavorable.
D
(a) 170.67 K; (b) The process will be unfavorable; (c) The process will be favorable.