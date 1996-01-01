1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thin-layer chromatography was used to separate a mixture of alanine, phenylalanine, tyrosine, and serine. Rank the order of amino acid spots formed from top (1) to bottom (4) when the chromatographic plate was coated with ninhydrin solution and heated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1: Alanine 2: Serine 3: Tyrosine 4: Phenylalanine
B
1: Tyrosine 2: Alanine 3: Phenylalanine 4: Serine
C
1: Tyrosine 2: Phenylalanine 3: Alanine 4: Serine
D
1: Phenylalanine 2: Tyrosine 3: Alanine 4: Serine