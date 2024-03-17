5. Chirality
Atropisomers
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compounds:
(i) Give the three-dimensional representation of each compound.
(ii) Does any of the compounds contain a chiral carbon atom?
(iii) Does any of the two compounds not contain a chiral center but is chiral?
