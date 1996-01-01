5. Chirality
Atropisomers
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the three-dimensional structures of the given molecules. Determine which one has asymmetric carbon and which one has no asymmetric carbon but is still chiral.
a. CH3HC=C=CHBr
b. BrHC=C=CHBr
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecule 'a' has an asymmetric carbon while molecule 'b' does not.
B
Molecule 'b' has an asymmetric carbon while molecule 'a' does not.
C
Both molecules lack asymmetric carbon and both are chiral.
D
Molecule 'a' is chiral while molecule 'b' is not.