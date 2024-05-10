When cis- and trans-2-methylcyclopentanol undergo dehydration in warm sulfuric acid, the major alkene product formed is 1-methylcyclopent-1-ene. When the conversion to alkene is done via tosylation using TsCl and pyridine, followed by elimination using NaOCH 3 (strong base), the two alcohols give different alkene products. The tosylate of cis-2-methylcyclopentanol forms mostly 1-methylcyclopent-1-ene, while trans-2-methylcyclopentanol only forms 3-methylcyclopent-1-ene. Explain how the regiochemical difference in the products is controlled by a stereochemical difference in the reactants.