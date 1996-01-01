5. Chirality
R and S of Fischer Projections
5. Chirality R and S of Fischer Projections
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the following Fischer projections, identify and label the (R) or (S) configurations of asymmetric carbon atoms.
For each of the following Fischer projections, identify and label the (R) or (S) configurations of asymmetric carbon atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure (a) has R configuration while structure (b) has S configuration
B
Structure (a) has S configuration while structure (b) has R configuration
C
Structure (a) has R configuration while structure (b) has no asymmetric carbon
D
Structure (a) has has no asymmetric carbon while structure (b) has R configuration