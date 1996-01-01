5. Chirality
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the configuration (R or S) of the bottom chiral carbon in D-glucose and L-glucose
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
D-Glucose has R configuration at bottom chiral carbon and L-Glucose has S.
B
D-Glucose has S configuration at bottom chiral carbon and L-Glucose has R.
C
Both D- and L-Glucose have R configurations at the bottom chiral carbon.
D
Both D- and L-Glucose have S configurations at the bottom chiral carbon.