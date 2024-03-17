10. Addition Reactions
Carbene
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the given alkene reacts with diazomethane, the alkene group is transformed into a cyclopropane ring. Show the mechanism of this reaction. [Note: The reaction is concerted, and you can ignore the stereochemistry of the product.)
