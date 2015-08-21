10. Addition Reactions
Carbene
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The heterocyclic compound below is a remarkably stable carbene often used as a ligand in organometallic chemistry. Explain the stability of this particular carbene.
A
The nitrogen in the ring makes the carbene carbon a triplet.
B
The double bond in the ring causes the carbene carbon to gain two more electrons.
C
The nitrogen in the ring stabilizes the carbene carbon inductively and mesomerically.
D
The double bond in the ring causes the carbene carbon to lower the energy of its HOMO.