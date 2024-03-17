Organic Chemistry
Amino acids like most amines and carboxylic acids are generally soluble in nonpolar solvents. Is this statement true or false? Justify your answer.
The statement is true. Amino acids, amines, and carboxylic acids are nonpolar molecules, making them soluble in nonpolar solvents.
The statement is true. Amino acids, like amines, and carboxylic acids can react with nonpolar solvents, which increases their solubility.
The statement is false. Amino acids do not react with nonpolar solvents unlike amines and carboxylic acids, making them insoluble in nonpolar solvents.
The statement is false. Amino acids exist as dipolar ions, making them insoluble in nonpolar solvents.