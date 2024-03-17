Lorazepam and diazepam are benzodiazepine medications used to treat anxiety disorders, seizures, and alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Diazepam is more lipid-soluble than lorazepam, making lorazepam the recommended drug for patients with hepatic impairment to reduce the risk of accumulation of these drugs in fatty tissues. Explain why lorazepam is less lipid-soluble than diazepam.