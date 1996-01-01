4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write IUPAC names for the following alkenes.
a. (CH3CH2)2CH—CH2—CH=CH2
b. CH3—CH2—CH2—C(CH2)—CH2—CH2—CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 4-ethylhex-1-ene
b. 4-methyhept-1-ene
B
a. 4,4-diethylbut-1-ene
b. 2-propylpent-1-ene
C
a. 4-ethyl-1-hexene
b. 2-ethyl-1-pentene.
D
a. 4-ethylhex-1-ene
b. 2-propylpent-1-ene
