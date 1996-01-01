4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write an appropriate IUPAC name for each of the alkenes given below.
a. CH2=CH—CH=CH2
b. CH2=CH—CH(CH3)2
c. CH3—CH2—C(CH2)—CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Buta-1,4-diene
b. 4-Methylbut-1-ene
c. 2-Methylbut-1-ene
B
a. Buta-1,3-diene
b. 3-Methylbut-1-ene
c. 2-Methylbut-1-ene
C
a. Buta-1,3-diene
b. 3-Methylbut-1-ene
c. 2-Ethylprop-1-ene
D
a. Buta-1,4-diene
b. 3-Methylpent-1-ene
c. 2-Methylbut-1-ene
