7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tetrahydropyran, compared to dipropyl ether, is more efficient in solvating positively charged species. Explain why this is the case.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Steric hindrance of tetrahydropyran makes it more efficient in solvating positively charged species.
B
Ring allows the lone pair of oxygen in tetrahydropyran to approach positively charged species more easily.
C
Dipropyl ether has low steric hindrance making it easier for the lone pairs of its oxygen to approach positively charged species.
D
Dipropyl ether is more efficient than tetrahydropyran in solvating positively charged species.