6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the energy diagram given below:
(1) How many steps are there in the reaction?
(2) Identify the intermediates in the diagram.
(3) Locate the rate-determining step.
(4) Predict whether the Keq of the reaction is less than, greater than, or equal to zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1) There are two steps in the reaction.
(2) and (3)
(4) The Keq of the reaction is greater than one.
B
(1) There is only one step in the reaction.
(2) and (3)
(4) The Keq of the reaction is less than one.
C
(1) There is only one step in the reaction.
(2) and (3)
(4) The Keq of the reaction is greater than one.
D
(1) There are two steps in the reaction.
(2) and (3)
(4) The Keq of the reaction is less than one.