6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bromination of ethane (CH3CH3) consists of three steps.
1. Br2 → 2 Br•
ΔH° = +190 kJ/mol
Ea = 190 kJ/mol
2. CH3CH3 + Br• —> •CH2CH3 + HBr
ΔH° = +57 kJ/mol
Ea = 79 kJ/mol
3. •CH2CH3 + Br2 —> CH3CH2Br + Br•
ΔH° = −113 kJ/mol
Ea = 4 kJ/mol
Write a reaction-energy diagram that corresponds to the bromination of X. Make sure you label the rate-limiting step in the diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D