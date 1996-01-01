The bromination of ethane (CH 3 CH 3 ) consists of three steps.

1. Br 2 → 2 Br•

ΔH° = +190 kJ/mol

E a = 190 kJ/mol



2. CH 3 CH 3 + Br• —> •CH 2 CH 3 + HBr

ΔH° = +57 kJ/mol

E a = 79 kJ/mol



3. •CH 2 CH 3 + Br 2 —> CH 3 CH 2 Br + Br•

ΔH° = −113 kJ/mol

E a = 4 kJ/mol



Write a reaction-energy diagram that corresponds to the bromination of X. Make sure you label the rate-limiting step in the diagram.