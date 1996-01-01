20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the similarities between the following two mechanisms:
- acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of methyl acetate and acid-catalyzed hydrate formation from acetone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The first and second step of both mechanisms are the same.
B
Both mechanisms are entirely different.
C
Both mechanisms are entirely the same.
D
The last step of both mechanisms are the same.