6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction takes place when a small piece of platinum is added to a mixture of propene and hydrogen (H2).
Experimental results show that a change in the concentration of propene or H2 has no effect on the reaction rate.
Determine the kinetic order with respect to propene and H2. Find the overall order.
The following reaction takes place when a small piece of platinum is added to a mixture of propene and hydrogen (H2).
Experimental results show that a change in the concentration of propene or H2 has no effect on the reaction rate.
Determine the kinetic order with respect to propene and H2. Find the overall order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
zeroth order with respect to propene, zeroth order with respect to H2, and zeroth order overall.
B
zeroth order with respect to propene, first order with respect to H2, and first order overall.
C
first order with respect to propene, zeroth order with respect to H2, and first order overall.
D
first order with respect to propene, first order with respect to H2, and second order overall.