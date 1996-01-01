1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Geometry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In most of the amines, the nitrogen has an sp3 hybridization with a pyramidal geometry having bond angles close to 109°. In contrast, the nitrogen atom in methanamide has sp2 hybridization and trigonal planar geometry with bond angles of 120°, approximately. Explain this unusual behavior.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The lone pair of nitrogen is not conjugated and available for hybridization.
B
The lone pair of nitrogen is conjugated and not available for hybridization.
C
The lone pair of nitrogen is conjugated and available for hybridization.
D
The other resonance form of amide has a carbon-nitrogen single bond.