1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Geometry
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Indicate the hybridization and predict the approximate bond angles for each of the carbons in acetylene (HC≡CH).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both carbons are sp hybridized and the bond angle is 180°
B
Both carbons are sp hybridized and the bond angle is 120°
C
Both carbons are sp hybridized and the bond angle is 109.5°
D
Both carbons are sp2 hybridized and the bond angle is 120°