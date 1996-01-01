4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Newman Projections
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Newman Projections
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The chair conformation of bromocyclohexane with the bromo substituent in an axial position is about 0.43 kcal/mol more stable compared to the conformation with the bromo substituent in an equatorial position. Determine how much more stable the anti-conformation of 1-bromopropane is than its gauche conformation. (Rotate about C1-C2 bond)
The chair conformation of bromocyclohexane with the bromo substituent in an axial position is about 0.43 kcal/mol more stable compared to the conformation with the bromo substituent in an equatorial position. Determine how much more stable the anti-conformation of 1-bromopropane is than its gauche conformation. (Rotate about C1-C2 bond)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.86 kcal/mol
B
0.215 kcal/mol
C
0.43 kcal/mol
D
0.107 kcal/mol