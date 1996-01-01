15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
IR Spect:Extra Practice
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect IR Spect:Extra Practice
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When placed correctly, substituents can transmit electronic information through the benzene ring. This concept can be discovered and applied using infrared spectroscopy. Explain the carbonyl stretching frequencies for 4-chloroacetophenone and 4-fluoroacetophenone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The carbonyl stretching frequency of 4-fluoroacetophenone is higher due to increase in single bond character because of extended conjugation.
B
The carbonyl stretching frequency of 4-chloroacetophenone is smaller due to increase in single bond character because of extended conjugation.
C
The carbonyl stretching frequency of 4-fluoroacetophenone is higher due to stronger -I effect of F.
D
The carbonyl stretching frequency of 4-chloroacetophenone is smaller due to stronger -I effect of Cl.