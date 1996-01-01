3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ascorbic acid derivative is slightly more acidic than propanoic acid, even though the derivative lacks the carboxylic acid group. Compare the conjugate base of propanoic acid with the most stable conjugate base of the ascorbic acid derivative and suggest why these two compounds have similar acidities.
A
The two compounds have similar acidities because they have the same number of resonance structures.
B
The two compounds have similar acidities because they have the same number of acidic protons.
C
The two compounds have similar acidities because each of them have the same number of resonance structures which has a C=O and a negatively charged oxygen.
D
The two compounds have similar acidities because they have the same number of carbonyl group per molecule.