3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Below are the pKa values of 2-iodobenzoic acid, 3-iodobenzoic acid, and 4-iodobenzoic acid.
Explain why the ortho-substituted benzoic acid is the most acidic, while the para-substituted is the least acidic.
Below are the pKa values of 2-iodobenzoic acid, 3-iodobenzoic acid, and 4-iodobenzoic acid.
Explain why the ortho-substituted benzoic acid is the most acidic, while the para-substituted is the least acidic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The electronegative substituent at the ortho position has a weaker inductive withdrawal of electrons than the substituent at the para position.
B
The electronegative substituent at the meta position has a stronger inductive withdrawal of electrons than the substituent at the ortho and para positions.
C
The electronegative substituent at the ortho position has a stronger withdrawal of electrons through resonance than the substituent at the para position.
D
The electronegative substituent at the ortho position has a stronger inductive withdrawal of electrons than the substituent at the para position.