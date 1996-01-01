16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
No matter whether the reaction is done under kinetic (0 °C) or thermodynamic (100 °C) control, the following diene produces the same result. Draw th plausible product(s) and explain your observation.
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The carbene intermediate would rearrange itself to form the more stable product.
B
The carbocation intermediate would rearrange itself to form the less stable product.
C
The halohydrin intermediate would rearrange itself to form the more stable product.
D
The carbocation intermediate would not rearrange.